Follow Rediff on:      
5 prison guards suspended after six inmates of Tripura jail escape

Thu, 02 October 2025
20:29
Five prison guards were suspended on Thursday after six inmates escaped from the Dharmanagar sub-jail in North Tripura, according to an official order. 

Six inmates, including a convict facing a life term, escaped from the jail on Wednesday. 

"A disciplinary proceeding against sub jailer Dhananjoy Bhattacharya and four others is completed. Therefore, five jail employees of Dharmanagar sub-jail are placed under suspension," said the order issued by inspector general of prisons Jayanta Dey. 

Meanwhile, two of the prisoners, identified as Narayan Datta and Abdul Patta, have been arrested, police said. 

"We have formed teams and launched a massive operation to arrest the inmates who escaped. During the last 24 hours, two prisoners were arrested," SP Avinash Kumar Rai said. 

Efforts are being made to arrest the rest of the prisoners at the earliest, he said. -- PTI

