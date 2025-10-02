HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 motorcyclists killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Thu, 02 October 2025
20:55
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Five motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand, the police said. 

Two young men, who were travelling on a motorcycle, died after a vehicle hit them from behind on the Charhi-Ghato Road in the Charhi police station area in Hazaribagh district on Thursday afternoon, they said. 

Abhishek Murmu (21), a native of Sonra Tola in Bahera, and his brother-in-law Bandi Soren of Ranchi were riding the motorcycle when the vehicle struck them near the Phusari Bridge, they said. 

"Irate villagers blocked the road after the accident, demanding the arrest of the driver, who is yet to be identified. We pacified the locals and assured them that necessary compensation would be paid to the families of the victims. We are trying to trace the vehicle," said Charhi police station's officer-in-charge Kundan Kant Vimal. 

The bodies were sent to the Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said. 

A state government employee died in Palamu district after his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV, the police said. 

The accident happened at Singra village in the Medininagar Sadar police station area. 

The victim, identified as Rakesh Kumar (40) -- a native of Chainpur, died on the spot, sub-divisional police officer Manibhushan Prasad said. -- PTI

