Elephant-train collision: Injured calf dies, toll rises to 8

Sun, 21 December 2025
16:14
Representative image
The number of elephant deaths in a collision between a train and a herd of jumbos in Assam's Hojai district rose to eight, as a calf succumbed to its injuries on Sunday, officials said.  

Seven elephants were killed, and one was injured, after a herd of tuskers was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Changjurai village on Saturday. 

"The calf, the only tusker which had survived the accident, died this morning while undergoing treatment at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga," Nagaon Division's Forest Ranger Shamim Akhtar told PTI. 

She said the seven jumbos that were killed on the spot were buried near the accident site on Saturday after autopsy and other legal formalities.  

Five coaches and the train's engine had also derailed, though no passenger was injured in the accident. 

A 'caution order' for speed regulation was issued to the railway authorities for 12 hours from 5 pm on Saturday, which is a routine practice whenever animal movement is reported. 

Other elephants of the herd, of which the eight were killed, continued to roam near the accident spot, the forest officer said. -- PTI

