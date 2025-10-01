HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mallikarjun Kharge advised pacemaker, condition stable

Wed, 01 October 2025
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for a planned procedure, as he was advised a pacemaker to be implanted, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday. He said that his father's condition is stable and is doing well. 

"Sri Kharge was advised pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and doing well. Grateful to all of you for your concern and wishes," Priyank Kharge said in apost on 'X'. 

According to party sources, the 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city's M S Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday, and is being taken care by the doctors there. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, at the hospital on Wednesday. 

"He (Kharge) had some uneasiness, so he came to the hospital for a checkup. He is alright. He will be discharged tomorrow. He is speaking. He is okay and normal," Siddaramaiah told reporters after visiting Kharge.

"Siddaramaiah today met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is undergoing treatment at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, and inquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement. PTI

