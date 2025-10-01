HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CJI's mother says she won't attend RSS function

Wed, 01 October 2025
Share:
23:15
image
Kamal Gavai, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai's mother, on Wednesday said she would not attend a centenary program of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on October 5.

She decided not to attend the programme as chief guest in view of the controversy the news generated and the accusations and slander she faced, she said in an open letter.

Some people invited her to the October 5 programme; and as she harbours good wishes for everyone, she welcomes everyone, Kamal Gavai (84) said. 

'(But) As soon as the news of the programme was published, many people started criticising and levelling allegations at not only me but late Dadasaheb Gavai (her husband, former Bihar Governor R S Gavai). We have lived our lives as per (Dr B R) Ambedkar's ideology, while Dadasaheb Gavai dedicated his life to the Ambedkarite movement. Sharing our ideology on the platform of different ideology is also important, which needs courage,' she wrote in the letter.

Her husband deliberately attended programmes of organisations subscribing to opposite ideologies and raised the issues of the deprived classes, she said, adding that he attended RSS's programmes but never accepted its Hindutva. 

'If I had been on the dais (at the October 5 RSS function), I would have put forward the Ambedkarite ideology,' Kamaltai wrote.

But as she and her late husband faced a volley of accusations, and attempts were made to malign her 'because of one programme', she felt very sad and decided to put an end to all this by deciding not to attend the the Sangh function, she stated.

She was ailing and undergoing medical treatment, she mentioned.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Kamaltai Gavai, mother of Justice B R Gavai, during his oath taking ceremony as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TCS forced 2,500 Pune employees to resign: NITES
LIVE! TCS forced 2,500 Pune employees to resign: NITES

Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room
Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room

The Delhi Police on Wednesday took self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students of a private institute in New Delhi, to the campus for the second time and seized 'pornographic' material, a senior...

Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz
Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of a change in leadership, asserting he will complete his full five-year term. His statement follows comments from Congress leaders suggesting Deputy CM D K Shivakumar would succeed...

Putin to visit India in December, first in 4 years
Putin to visit India in December, first in 4 years

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further solidify bilateral strategic ties.

From modest start to mass movement, RSS turns 100
From modest start to mass movement, RSS turns 100

From a modest start with baithaks of a handful of swayamsevaks in a small town in Nagpur, the RSS, which completes 100 years of its foundation on Thursday, has come a long way to become the world's biggest voluntary organisation with a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV