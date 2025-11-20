HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

When will you join politics? Nitish's son reacts...

Thu, 20 November 2025
Share:
14:06
Nitish Kumar with his son, Nishant
Nitish Kumar with his son, Nishant
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Thursday thanked the people of the state for the "historic mandate", crediting women voters for their "special participation", but sidestepped questions on his own political debut. 

His father took oath as the chief minister for a record 10th term. "Gratitude and greetings to the people of Bihar. I extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulationsthe way people have worked, the way women voted, their special participation, this is very significant for Bihar," Nishant said, briefly interacting with journalists, including PTI video, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the swearing ceremony was held on Thursday. 

Asked when he would join politics, the 50-year-old smiled and left. Nishant has never contested an election and has remained away from public life, unlike the heirs of many political leaders. His father and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, who has governed Bihar for close to two decades and built a rare cross-caste female vote bank, was sworn in as the chief minister for a record 10th time. 

The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV) and two others, stormed back to power with 202 seats in the 243-member assembly. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U)'s 85, while LJP(RV) secured 19, HAM-S 5 and RLM 4. Election Commission data showed women outvoted men. 

Over 71 per cent of women turned out to vote against 62.9 per cent for men. In seven districts, women polled 14 percentage points higher, and in ten others, the gap exceeded 10 points, a trend NDA leaders described as the coalition's decisive electoral edge. Senior NDA functionaries attributed the women's mandate to Nitish's welfare-driven governance - from the 2016 prohibition policy, widely welcomed by women affected by alcohol-linked domestic violence, to large-scale financial assistance schemes in the run-up to the polls. 

The previous NDA government transferred Rs 10,000 each to over 1.21 crore 'Jeevika Didis' to help them start micro-businesses, promising an additional Rs 2 lakh for their ventures. The government, through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous body, was spearheading a World Bank-aided project, locally known as JEEViKA, with the objective of social and economic empowerment of the rural poor. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US report claims Pak 'military success' during May conflict
US report claims Pak 'military success' during May conflict

The report describes the Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan as 'deadly insurgent attack that killed 26 civilians in India's contested Jammu and Kashmir region.'

LIVE! When will you join politics? Nitish's son reacts...
LIVE! When will you join politics? Nitish's son reacts...

Doctors, engineers engaging in...: Police oppose Umar's bail
Doctors, engineers engaging in...: Police oppose Umar's bail

The Delhi police vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case, saying it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities. The...

US clears Javelin missiles, Excalibur Projectiles sale to India
US clears Javelin missiles, Excalibur Projectiles sale to India

The US has approved the sale of Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Missile System and related equipment totalling over 90 million dollars to India.

Nitish among top 10 longest-serving CMs. Here's the full list
Nitish among top 10 longest-serving CMs. Here's the full list

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for a record 10th time, extending his tenure and joining the list of longest-serving CMs in India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO