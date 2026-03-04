HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US submarine sank Iranian warship: Hegseth

Wed, 04 March 2026
19:02
United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said that an American submarine sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in international waters amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, the Associated Press reported. 

Speaking on the ongoing hostilities, Hegseth claimed that within a week the US and Israeli air forces would establish complete and uncontested control over Iranian airspace.

"In under a week, the two most powerful air forces in the world will have complete control of Iranian skies," he said, asserting that operations would continue round-the-clock targeting Iranian missiles, defence industrial infrastructure and military leadership.

Hegseth further said that American and Israeli forces were 'winning decisively' and described the initial days of the conflict as producing 'incredible' results.

The remarks come as tensions between Israel and Iran intensify, with no immediate response from Tehran to Hegseth's claims.  -- Agencies 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US submarine sank Iranian warship: Hegseth

101 missing after sub strike on Iranian ship off Lanka
101 missing after sub strike on Iranian ship off Lanka

At least 101 people are missing and 78 are injured after a suspected submarine attack on an Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, Reuters quoted sources in Sri Lanka's Navy and defence ministry as saying.

Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted
Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted

Qatar has halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after its facilities came under attack amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, disrupting supplies to India and squeezing feedstock availability for key domestic sectors.

Telangana man hurt in attack near Abu Dhabi airport
Telangana man hurt in attack near Abu Dhabi airport

Rao, who works in the housekeeping section at the airport, informed his parents that he and several others escaped with minor injuries.

'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'

India-based Iranian actresses Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi share their deep concerns and anxieties about the escalating crisis in Iran, and reveal the personal toll on their lives and the Iranian diaspora.

