US submarine sank Iranian warship: Hegseth

19:02

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said that an American submarine sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in international waters amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, the Associated Press reported.





Speaking on the ongoing hostilities, Hegseth claimed that within a week the US and Israeli air forces would establish complete and uncontested control over Iranian airspace.





"In under a week, the two most powerful air forces in the world will have complete control of Iranian skies," he said, asserting that operations would continue round-the-clock targeting Iranian missiles, defence industrial infrastructure and military leadership.





Hegseth further said that American and Israeli forces were 'winning decisively' and described the initial days of the conflict as producing 'incredible' results.





The remarks come as tensions between Israel and Iran intensify, with no immediate response from Tehran to Hegseth's claims. -- Agencies