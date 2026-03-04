HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex tumbles 1,123 points amid West Asia turmoil

Wed, 04 March 2026
16:31
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty dived more than 1 per cent on Wednesday in tandem with a weak trend in Asian markets as the conflict in West Asia intensified, driving oil prices higher. 

Falling for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,122.66 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 79,116.19. During the day, it crashed 1,795.65 points or 2.23 per cent to 78,443.20 but recovered some of the losses in the second half of the session. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 385.20 points or 1.55 per cent to end at 24,480.50, marking its third straight session of losses and logging the lowest closing level in the past six months. During the day, it dropped 560.3 points or 2.25 per cent to 24,305.40. 

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel tanked 6.76 per cent, followed by Larsen & Toubro (4.53 per cent). Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the laggards. Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the gainers. -- PTI

