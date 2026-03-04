BJP announces nine candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

17:28





From Bihar, the party has selected BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, the nominees are Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, while in Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma will be contesting. Haryana's candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. Odisha will have Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar representing the party, and from West Bengal, Rahul Sinha has been chosen. -- ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections, clearing nine names across six states. According to an official press release, the announcement was made by the party's Central Election Committee from its New Delhi headquarters.