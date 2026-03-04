Pakistan bombs Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

16:33

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq (Righteous Fury) on the night of February 26, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks on 53 locations along the over 2,600 km border. State-run PTV in a post on X said that Pakistan carried out a "major attack on Bagram Air Base" as it was giving a "befitting response to Afghan Taliban aggression".





"Pakistan continues to conduct vigorous ground and air operations against the unprovoked aggression of the Afghan Taliban," it said. PTV often quoted unnamed security sources for reports on the Afghanistan attacks, but for the Bagram attack, it quoted The New York Times.





"An aircraft hangar and two warehouses at Bagram Air Base were destroyed in a Pakistani attack, satellite images of which have also emerged," PTV reported, quoting The NYT. It further said that Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence also confirmed the Pakistani airstrike, adding that Pakistan carried out more than 50 airstrikes on military targets in Afghanistan in the past week. -- PTI

Pakistan targeted the famed Bagram airbase in Afghanistan as its operation was going against the Afghan Taliban over their alleged failure to stop terrorist attacks from their soil, media reports said on Wednesday.