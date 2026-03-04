HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan bombs Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

Wed, 04 March 2026
Share:
16:33
File pic
File pic
Pakistan targeted the famed Bagram airbase in Afghanistan as its operation was going against the Afghan Taliban over their alleged failure to stop terrorist attacks from their soil, media reports said on Wednesday. 

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq (Righteous Fury) on the night of February 26, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks on 53 locations along the over 2,600 km border. State-run PTV in a post on X said that Pakistan carried out a "major attack on Bagram Air Base" as it was giving a "befitting response to Afghan Taliban aggression". 

"Pakistan continues to conduct vigorous ground and air operations against the unprovoked aggression of the Afghan Taliban," it said. PTV often quoted unnamed security sources for reports on the Afghanistan attacks, but for the Bagram attack, it quoted The New York Times. 

"An aircraft hangar and two warehouses at Bagram Air Base were destroyed in a Pakistani attack, satellite images of which have also emerged," PTV reported, quoting The NYT. It further said that Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence also confirmed the Pakistani airstrike, adding that Pakistan carried out more than 50 airstrikes on military targets in Afghanistan in the past week. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lankan ship rescues 32 crew from sinking Iranian vessel
LIVE! Lankan ship rescues 32 crew from sinking Iranian vessel

Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted
Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted

Qatar has halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after its facilities came under attack amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, disrupting supplies to India and squeezing feedstock availability for key domestic sectors.

US pulls non-essential staff from consulates in Pakistan
US pulls non-essential staff from consulates in Pakistan

The United States has ordered the withdrawal of non-emergency staff from its consulates in Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan, citing security concerns amid regional tensions and protests.

Pakistan attacks Bagram airbase in Afghanistan
Pakistan attacks Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

Reports indicate Pakistan targeted Bagram airbase in Afghanistan as part of Operation Ghazab lil Haq, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks. The operation aims to address the failure to stop terrorist attacks originating from Afghan...

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO