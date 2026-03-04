HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not prepared to join war without lawful basis: UK PM

Wed, 04 March 2026
Share:
20:08
image
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday invoked United Kingdom's special friendship in action to respond to the latest round of criticism from United States President Donald Trump.

Starmer said that hanging to Trump's words was not a sign of the relationship in action.

Addressing the UK Parliament Starmer said, "American planes are operating out of British bases. That is the special relationship in action. British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our joint bases. That is the special relationship in action. Sharing intelligence every day to keep our people safe. That is the special relationship in action. Hanging on to President Trump's latest words is not the special relationship in action."

Starmer further justified his action not to join the strike on Iran saying he had not seen a lawful basis for action and that remained his position.

"What I was not prepared to do on Saturday was for the UK to join a war unless there was a lawful basis and a visible thought-through plan and that remains my position," he told the British Parliament.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump described the UK's stance on Iran 'very, very uncooperative'.

Trump criticised Keir Starmer for 'ruining relationships', saying he was no 'Winston Churchill'.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said he was 'not happy' with what he described as a lack of cooperation from London during the build-up to the strikes on Tehran.

The US President alleged that the UK had refused at first to allow American bombers to use Diego Garcia, the joint US-UK military base on the Chagos Islands, to launch operations.

"This is not Winston Churchill we're dealing with," Trump said, drawing a comparison with Britain's wartime leader.

"They ruin relationships. It's a shame," he added.

He further described the UK's stance as 'very, very uncooperative' and termed the situation surrounding the island base as 'shocking'.

However, the US President noted that Starmer relented late on Sunday night, eventually allowing American forces to use British bases to carry out the strikes.

The conflict in the Middle East is now in Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country.

In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

'First after WWII': US sub sinks Iranian ship off Lanka
'First after WWII': US sub sinks Iranian ship off Lanka

At least 101 people are missing and 78 are injured after a suspected submarine attack on an Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, Reuters quoted sources in Sri Lanka's Navy and defence ministry as saying.

Nitish set to step down as Bihar CM, to contest RS poll
Nitish set to step down as Bihar CM, to contest RS poll

Speculation is rife in Bihar about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially moving to the Rajya Sabha, leading to discussions about a possible BJP chief minister and a role for Kumar's son, Nishant. Senior BJP leaders have dismissed the...

LIVE! Khamenei's killing: Bengaluru protesters booked
LIVE! Khamenei's killing: Bengaluru protesters booked

Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report
Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report

It remains unclear whether United States President Donald Trump or Iranian authorities will pursue the offer.

'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'

India-based Iranian actresses Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi share their deep concerns and anxieties about the escalating crisis in Iran, and reveal the personal toll on their lives and the Iranian diaspora.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO