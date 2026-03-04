HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lankan ship rescues 32 crew from sinking Iranian vessel

Wed, 04 March 2026
16:40
Representational image
A senior Sri Lankan official has confirmed that 32 people were rescued from a sinking Iranian naval vessel off the country's southern coast and taken to hospital for treatment. 

At ​least 101 ‌people were missing ​and 78 ​wounded after the submarine ​attack on ​an Iranian ship off ​Sri ​Lanka's coast.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, a senior Health Ministry official, said one person is in critical condition, seven are undergoing emergency care, and the rest are being treated for minor injuries. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that the Sri Lankan Navy received a distress alert from the vessel Iris Dena, which was carrying 180 people. 

In response, Sri Lanka dispatched naval ships and Air Force aircraft to carry out a rescue operation. Authorities have not yet provided details on how the sailors were injured or what caused the damage to the ship.

Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted
Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted

Qatar has halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after its facilities came under attack amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, disrupting supplies to India and squeezing feedstock availability for key domestic sectors.

US pulls non-essential staff from consulates in Pakistan
US pulls non-essential staff from consulates in Pakistan

The United States has ordered the withdrawal of non-emergency staff from its consulates in Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan, citing security concerns amid regional tensions and protests.

Pakistan attacks Bagram airbase in Afghanistan
Pakistan attacks Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

Reports indicate Pakistan targeted Bagram airbase in Afghanistan as part of Operation Ghazab lil Haq, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks. The operation aims to address the failure to stop terrorist attacks originating from Afghan...

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

