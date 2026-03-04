Lankan ship rescues 32 crew from sinking Iranian vessel

16:40

At ​least 101 ‌people were missing ​and 78 ​wounded after the submarine ​attack on ​an Iranian ship off ​Sri ​Lanka's coast.



Dr. Anil Jasinghe, a senior Health Ministry official, said one person is in critical condition, seven are undergoing emergency care, and the rest are being treated for minor injuries. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that the Sri Lankan Navy received a distress alert from the vessel Iris Dena, which was carrying 180 people.

In response, Sri Lanka dispatched naval ships and Air Force aircraft to carry out a rescue operation. Authorities have not yet provided details on how the sailors were injured or what caused the damage to the ship.

A senior Sri Lankan official has confirmed that 32 people were rescued from a sinking Iranian naval vessel off the country's southern coast and taken to hospital for treatment.