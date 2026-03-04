HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India and England: Foes seek perfection in another semifinal showdown

Wed, 04 March 2026
Share:
17:18
image
Having not exactly sailed into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India must now negotiate a potent spin threat from a dangerous England side as both teams chase perfection in Thursday's high-pressure knockout game at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Overwhelming favourites at the start of the tournament, India have not been able to stitch together a perfect game against stronger sides in the competition. However, they have served themselves well by adopting a flexible approach after the pasting at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 opener.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lankan ship rescues 32 crew from sinking Iranian vessel
LIVE! Lankan ship rescues 32 crew from sinking Iranian vessel

Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted
Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted

Qatar has halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after its facilities came under attack amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, disrupting supplies to India and squeezing feedstock availability for key domestic sectors.

US pulls non-essential staff from consulates in Pakistan
US pulls non-essential staff from consulates in Pakistan

The United States has ordered the withdrawal of non-emergency staff from its consulates in Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan, citing security concerns amid regional tensions and protests.

Pakistan attacks Bagram airbase in Afghanistan
Pakistan attacks Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

Reports indicate Pakistan targeted Bagram airbase in Afghanistan as part of Operation Ghazab lil Haq, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks. The operation aims to address the failure to stop terrorist attacks originating from Afghan...

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO