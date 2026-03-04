India and England: Foes seek perfection in another semifinal showdown

17:18





Overwhelming favourites at the start of the tournament, India have not been able to stitch together a perfect game against stronger sides in the competition. However, they have served themselves well by adopting a flexible approach after the pasting at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 opener.

Having not exactly sailed into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India must now negotiate a potent spin threat from a dangerous England side as both teams chase perfection in Thursday's high-pressure knockout game at the Wankhede Stadium.