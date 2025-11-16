US confirms successful stockpile flight tests of B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb

11:14

Representational image/X@usairforce/ANI Photo





As per the reports released by the lab, the test was conducted from August 19 to August 21 at the Tonopah Test Range in Nevada with support from Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The tests saw inert units of the B61-12 successfully released from the F-35A aircraft, confirming the end-to-end performance of the aircraft, aircrew, and weapon under operational conditions.





The US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), in collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories, described the trials as the only B61-12 stockpile flight tests using joint test assemblies on the F-35 platform this year.





These tests represent a critical step in evaluating the operational readiness of the weapon and its delivery platform.





The B61-12, part of the US nuclear arsenal since its development, recently underwent a multiyear life extension programme completed by NNSA in late 2024, extending its service life by at least 20 years.





The successful tests validate the bomb's compatibility with the F-35, an advanced stealth fighter, and reaffirm its reliability for future nuclear missions. -- ANI

