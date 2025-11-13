HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

7.27 crore enumeration forms distributed in Bengal: EC

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
22:33
File image
File image
An estimated 7.27 crore enumeration forms were distributed across West Bengal till Thursday afternoon, as the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls continued for the 10th day, an Election Commission official said. 

About 94.91 percent of the electorate were already covered in the distribution of enumeration forms up to 6 pm, the official said. 

He said "Altogether 7.27 crore voters have so far been covered under the form distribution exercise." 

The SIR exercise in the state began on November 4 to root out dead and fake voters. 

Booth Level Officers are conducting door-to-door verification by distributing enumeration forms. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: J-K police crackdown on OGWs; many held
LIVE! Delhi blast: J-K police crackdown on OGWs; many held

Delhi blast accused will face strictest punishment: Shah
Delhi blast accused will face strictest punishment: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed strict punishment for those responsible for the Delhi blast, stating it will send a message to the world against such attacks.

'How will I survive now?' asks father of Delhi blast victim
'How will I survive now?' asks father of Delhi blast victim

A father mourns the loss of his only son in the Red Fort blast, highlighting the devastating impact on families and the community's response.

'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

'The elimination of terrorists does not imply the neutralisation of terrorism. That terrorist ecosystem continues to thrive in Kashmir.'

Bihar on edge: RJD warns of 'Nepal-like situation' if.....
Bihar on edge: RJD warns of 'Nepal-like situation' if.....

Bihar is preparing for the counting of votes in the recent assembly elections, with political leaders reviewing preparations and expressing confidence in their respective alliances' prospects. Security measures are in place to ensure a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO