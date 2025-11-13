7.27 crore enumeration forms distributed in Bengal: EC

22:33

About 94.91 percent of the electorate were already covered in the distribution of enumeration forms up to 6 pm, the official said.





He said "Altogether 7.27 crore voters have so far been covered under the form distribution exercise."





The SIR exercise in the state began on November 4 to root out dead and fake voters.





Booth Level Officers are conducting door-to-door verification by distributing enumeration forms. -- PTI

