'We only want to see Nitish Kumar as CM of Bihar'

Thu, 05 March 2026
11:12
JD-U supporters outside Nitish Kumar's residence
Hundreds of JD-U workers have been staging a protest outside Bihar's most powerful address -- 1, Anne Marg, the high-security sprawling official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) workers have opposed CM Nitish Kumar's speculated move to file his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as they want him to continue to lead the state.   

Some JD-U workers are crying, some are angry, while others are threatening to launch a statewide protest against the move.   

A group of young party workers have been shouting slogans since morning to express their stand in favour of Nitish Kumar continuing as CM. "Nitishji ko hum log Rajya Sabha nahi jane denge. Woh Bihar ke CM hai aur rahenge," JD-U worker Sumit Patel said. Another JD-U worker Mukesh Kumar said people have voted for Nitish Kumar, not for BJP in the last assembly polls in November 2025. 

"Mandate was for Nitish Kumar from 2025 to 2030. It was not for BJP. Now the conspiracy is underway to replace Nitishji and force him to go to Rajya Sabha."   

A JD-U leader from Nalanda announced that party workers will stop Nitishji as he goes to file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat after 11 am.  
-- MI Khan in Patna

