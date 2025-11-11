Ex-school principal detained in Assam for trying to 'politicise' Delhi blast

22:02





The police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and summoned Nazrul Islam Barbhuiyan for questioning, Cachar senior superintendent of police Partha Protim Das said.





A resident of the Rongpur area in Silchar town, Barbhuiyan was initially taken to the Silchar Sadar Police Station and later to the office of the SSP for interrogation, the police said.





Barbhuiyan, who retired as the principal of Banskandi NMHS School in Cachar, had posted "elections are coming ahead', while commenting on the Delhi blast, Das said.





The police claimed that the comment was made to politicise an incident linked to national security.





The individual commented on the news of the Delhi blast, citing elections, and tried to politicise a sensitive national security issue.





Whether the comment was made with any particular motive is under investigation, Das said.





Barbhuiyan was "detained to verify the intent and possible impact of his post", he said.





"Given the nature of the incident in Delhi, such remarks can spread misinformation or provoke unnecessary speculation. We are taking this matter seriously," the SSP said.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that many social media users were noticed celebrating after the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives, and some shared happy' emojis. -- PTI

A retired school principal in Assam's Cachar district was detained on Tuesday for allegedly trying to "politicise" the Delhi blast by a social media post, the police said.