HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ex-school principal detained in Assam for trying to 'politicise' Delhi blast

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
22:02
image
A retired school principal in Assam's Cachar district was detained on Tuesday for allegedly trying to "politicise" the Delhi blast by a social media post, the police said.

The police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and summoned Nazrul Islam Barbhuiyan for questioning, Cachar senior superintendent of police Partha Protim Das said.

A resident of the Rongpur area in Silchar town,  Barbhuiyan was initially taken to the Silchar Sadar Police Station and later to the office of the SSP for interrogation, the police said.

Barbhuiyan, who retired as the principal of Banskandi NMHS School in Cachar, had posted "elections are coming ahead', while commenting on the Delhi blast, Das said.

The police claimed that the comment was made to politicise an incident linked to national security.

The individual commented on the news of the Delhi blast, citing elections, and tried to politicise a sensitive national security issue. 

Whether the comment was made with any particular motive is under investigation, Das said.

Barbhuiyan was "detained to verify the intent and possible impact of his post", he said.

"Given the nature of the incident in Delhi, such remarks can spread misinformation or provoke unnecessary speculation. We are taking this matter seriously," the SSP said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that many social media users were noticed celebrating after the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives, and some shared happy' emojis. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'
LIVE! 'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'

Police raid Dr Shaheen's UP homes; father stunned
Police raid Dr Shaheen's UP homes; father stunned

Security measures were heightened across Uttar Pradesh following a car blast in Delhi. Anti-terror agencies and police conducted searches in multiple cities, including Lucknow, in response to the incident.

Dr Shaheen Sayeed part of Jaish women wing: Officials
Dr Shaheen Sayeed part of Jaish women wing: Officials

A woman doctor arrested in connection with an inter-state terror module was part of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, an organization launched by Jaish-e-Mohammed, officials said.

From Shravasti to Meerut, Delhi blast leaves trail of grief
From Shravasti to Meerut, Delhi blast leaves trail of grief

Families across North India are mourning the loss of loved ones killed in the Red Fort blast, as the investigation continues and security is heightened.

Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO