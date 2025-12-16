HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Messi visits Vantara

Tue, 16 December 2025
Global football icon Lionel Messi on Tuesday visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, where he participated in traditional rituals and interacted with conservation teams at the facility founded by Anant Ambani.

Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, was accorded a traditional welcome, featuring folk music, floral greetings and a ceremonial 'Aarti'.

During the visit, Messi toured Vantara's conservation ecosystem, which houses rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered animals. 

He interacted with caregivers and veterinary staff and observed animal welfare practices, including specialised medical care, nutrition and rehabilitation protocols.

'What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive,' Messi was quoted as saying in a release.

'We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work.'

Messi on Monday ended his much-anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour after giving his fans a lifetime of memories following his visit to Delhi, the final leg of his three-day visit.

After a chaotic beginning in Kolkata on the tour's first stop on Saturday, Messi had visited Hyderabad and Mumbai before the Delhi leg during his whirlwind trip to India.   -- PTI

