Jaish terror module: AK-47 rifle found in woman doc's car

Mon, 10 November 2025
16:36
The stash discovered from the doctors
A woman doctor from Lucknow was arrested for her role in a terror module spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from her car, they said. Dr Shaheen was arrested along with seven others. 

These included Kashmir's Dr Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad. Dr Shaheen was brought by air to Srinagar for custodial interrogation, officials said. The eight, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a white collar terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. 

The joint operation by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well as central agencies have achieved a major breakthrough, officials said. They did not divulge details of when exactly the arrests took place. PTI

