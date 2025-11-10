Dharmendra in hospital, 'not in great state'

16:41





"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," the insider told PTI on condition of anonymity. Son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the "Sholay" star was on ventilator. "Dharam ji is still in the hospital. The doctors have not advised him to go home. He is recovering and is under observation. He is not on ventilator," the PR representative told PTI.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is in a serious condition but is stable, an industry insider said on Monday. The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.