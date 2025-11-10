Congress to contest 2028 Tripura polls alone, says MLA Sudip Roy

18:45





Addressing a programme at Churaibari in North Tripura district, Roy Barman urged people to ensure the Congress's victory in the 2028 Assembly elections.





The next Assembly polls is scheduled to be held in early 2028.





"Many will advise you not to join the Congress, but the reality is that the party will not forge any alliance in the next elections. The Congress will fight the fascist BJP alone," the former minister said.





In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress and the CPI-M-led Left Front had jointly contested in an attempt to defeat the BJP, but failed to succeed.





"People want to see Ashish Kumar Saha and me running the government in Tripura. The Congress is the only party that can counter the BJP's rise," Roy Barman said.





The Congress MLA also took a swipe at the Election Commission, alleging that it was acting in a "partisan" manner.





"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has shown with evidence that the EC is making losers the winners and winners the losers. Its role is very disturbing," he said, alleging bias in previous state polls. -- PTI

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Monday said the party will contest the next Tripura Assembly elections without forming any alliance, asserting that the party would take on the BJP on its own.