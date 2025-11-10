Bike aggregator man held for fleeing with iPhone 15

15:53





The accused, Gurpreet Singh (29), resident of Nangli Dairy, was apprehended on November 8 and a scooter used in the crime was seized, they said.





"On October 17, a complaint was received alleging that a bike aggregator rider assigned to deliver an iPhone 15 failed to reach the destination and went missing with the parcel. The accused allegedly switched off his mobile phone after collecting the device," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.





A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation revealed that Singh kept changing his location, he said, adding that he was later nabbed from Nangli Dairy area. During questioning, Singh confessed to stealing the parcel and said he committed such acts to fund his drug addiction, the police said.





Investigation revealed that Singh had a long criminal history, with involvement in at least 10 cases registered across several police stations in Delhi, including Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Paschim Vihar East, and Dabri, under charges related to theft, robbery, and Arms Act violations, the officer said.





Further investigation is underway to trace any associates and recover other stolen property linked to the accused, he added. PTI

