After DMK, CPM moves SC against SIR in Tamil Nadu

Mon, 10 November 2025
17:50
The Communist Party of India-Marxist has moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Election Commission's directive for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, terming the exercise "arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional'. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandram was also urged by a lawyer, appearing for the CPI-M, that the plea be heard on Tuesday along with a separate plea filed by the DMK against the SIR in the state. 

"We will see,' the CJI said. Last week, the DMK filed a petition challenging the SIR notification, which the top court has listed for hearing on November 11. The CPI-M petition, filed by P Shanmugam, secretary of the party's Tamil Nadu State Committee, has sought to quash the Election Commission's order dated October 27, 2025, which mandated completion of the SIR within a month. 

The petitioner alleged that the EC's move is "arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional'. 

The plea contends that while the objective of ensuring purity and inclusiveness of electoral rolls is not disputed, the manner and timeline prescribed are "manifestly impractical, humanly impossible, and contrary to law under the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960'. 

According to the petition, the SIR notification directs enumeration between November 4 and December 4, 2025, covering over 6.18 crore voters in Tamil Nadu. -- PTI

