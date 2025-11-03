HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Writing on wall is clear, Mahagathbandhan is going to...'

Mon, 03 November 2025
Amid intense political campaigning ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sanjay Yadav on Monday claimed that the ruling NDA is losing ground in the state and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan is poised to form the next government. 

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the RJD MP exuded confidence and said, "The writing on the wall is clear now," and Mahagathbandhan is going to form the government. 

"The message is clear that after 14th Nov, NDA CM's face won't be visible anywhere publicly. What did the CM say? That NDA will form the Govt. But CM's name has not been taken anywhere. His own people are saying this now. You do not even need to read between the lines. The writing on the wall is clear now... Mahagathbandhan is going to form the government," said Yadav. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement that he will take oath as the next chief minister of Bihar on November 18. 

"It is not a monarchy. The people of Bihar will decide this. Lalu Prasad Yadav tortured the Congress and forced them to declare Tejashwi as the Chief Ministerial candidate, but the people of Bihar will decide who will be the Chief Minister, and I am confident that the people of Bihar will support the NDA," Chaudhary told ANI when he was asked about Tejashwi Yadav's remarks. 

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also took a swipe at the RJD leader, saying that there is no harm in seeing "Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne". -- ANI

