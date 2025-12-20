HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Singapore tourist held for filming inside Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
22:10
Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
A Singapore national was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly recording videos inside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram using camera-embedded smart glasses, the police said.

The accused, identified as 49-year-old Thiruneepanar, a resident of North Shore Drive, Singapore, and of Sri Lankan origin, was visiting Kerala as a tourist.

According to the police, Thiruneepanar entered the temple premises at around 9.25 am, where videography is strictly prohibited, wearing smart glasses that contained a concealed camera.

He allegedly recorded footage inside the temple, including visuals of the northern side and the Thulabharam mandapam, the police said in the FIR.

Temple security personnel noticed the camera-equipped glasses and promptly intercepted him.

Thiruneepanar was later handed over to the Fort Police, who registered a case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobedience of a lawful order.

The police stated that the tourist was released after being served a notice to appear for further investigation on Sunday morning.

This is not the first such incident; a similar case was reported in July this year when a tourist from Gujarat was caught attempting to record videos inside the temple, the police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi min warns of action against polluting industries
LIVE! Delhi min warns of action against polluting industries

Players Who Missed T20 World Cup Squad
Players Who Missed T20 World Cup Squad

India's T20 World Cup squad had space for only 15, but the pool of quality options ran far deeper. The consequence was inevitable: several players with genuine claims were left on the outside, the unlucky ones who narrowly missed the cut.

Why Gill paid the price as India backed SKY again
Why Gill paid the price as India backed SKY again

Shubman Gill's fate wasn't actually sealed on Saturday when BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced the squad for the T20 World Cup but when the fourth T20 International was called off on Wednesday due to thick smog.

Fog envelopes northern states; red alert issued in UP
Fog envelopes northern states; red alert issued in UP

The national capital was in the grip of a cold wave, with the sun largely obscured by clouds and pollutants lingering in the atmosphere, leading to reduced visibility. At least 129 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Saturday...

Anti-India slogans raised at funeral of slain B'deshi leader
Anti-India slogans raised at funeral of slain B'deshi leader

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security following unrest triggered by his death. The funeral prayer will be held at the National Parliament Building. The country is also observing a day...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO