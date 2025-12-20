EC introduces new BLO option to resolve voter linkage issues in Bengal

21:48

File image





The application, titled 'Re-verify logical discrepancies', is expected to substantially reduce the number of voters being summoned for hearings, the official said.





"The new feature allows BLOs to resolve mismatches caused by differences in spelling, inclusion of middle names, or changes in titles or designations," he said.





Talking about the option, the official said BLOs can upload proof of the voter's relationship with their parents under the 'Upload Proof of Relationship (Parents)' interface and submit a declaration confirming that all documents have been verified and that the name in the previous SIR and the current voter list belongs to the same individual.





Swapon Mondal, general secretary of the Voter and BLO Forum, said, "With new options being added one after another, the pressure on BLOs is increasing." -- PTI

The Election Commission has introduced a new option in the BLO application to re-verify logical discrepancies in West Bengal, aiming to resolve nearly 32 lakh cases of voters not linked to the 2002 electoral rolls, an official said on Saturday.