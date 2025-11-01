'Rename Delhi as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Shah

14:13

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging the government to rename Delhi as "Indraprastha" to restore its ancient identity and cultural heritage.

In the letter, he said Delhi holds a special place among the ancient cultural centres of India. Indraprastha represents the eternal spirit of Indian civilisation, symbolising ideals of righteous governance and social harmony, he opined.

"It is not merely a metropolis but a living symbol of Indian civilisation, embodying the spirit, ethics, and tradition of public welfare. History bears witness that during the Mahabharata era, the Pandavas established their capital."

"I humbly urge the Government of India to seriously consider and decide on this matter so that our capital may regain its ancient identity and glory," the Chandni Chowk MP said in a letter in Hindi.

He also suggested renaming the Delhi airport and Old Delhi railway station.

"The Old Delhi railway station should be renamed Indraprastha Railway Station. Indira Gandhi International Airport should be renamed Indraprastha Airport. A prominent statue of the Pandavas should be established at key locations in Delhi," he noted.

Khandelwal said that as other historic cities like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Ujjain and Varanasi are reclaiming their ancient identities, Delhi, too, deserves to be honoured in its original form. -- PTI