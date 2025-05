10:10

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Air Force has emerged with newfound operational credibility, eclipsing the Pakistan Army's traditional dominance for the first time in decades. With cutting-edge electronic warfare, AI-enabled capabilities, and Chinese support, the PAF's performance has reignited internal debates on civil-military balance, strategic control, and institutional relevance -- marking a subtle but significant shift in the country's military power structure.