Karnataka: H5N1 confirmed in death of 44 peacocks in Tumakuru

17:41

Lab reports have confirmed that the recent deaths of 44 peacocks in the district were caused by the H5N1 bird flu virus, officials said on Friday.



The incident was first reported on April 16, and over the course of a week, 44 peacocks were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tumakuru taluk, they said.



The deaths were reported from farm fields in Kesaramadu, Hirehalli and Gulur gram panchayats during an extensive combing operation, forest officials said.



According to the forest department, samples collected from the dead peacocks were sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, which confirmed H5N1 as the cause of death.



However, no fresh deaths have been reported in any part of Tumakuru taluk since April 23, officials added.



"Lab reports have confirmed the deaths were due to H5N1. The forest department is working in coordination with the Health and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services departments to ensure the infection is contained," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar told PTI.



According to health department officials, all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the infection from spreading, and a containment zone has been declared within a 10-km radius of the affected areas.



All poultry farms within the zone have been alerted and sensitised as per protocol, they said.



Healthcare facilities in the district have been instructed to continue surveillance of ILI/SARI (Influenza-Like Illness/Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases and maintain adequate stocks of PPE, triple-layer medical masks, oseltamivir, viral transport medium, and throat swab kits, health officials added. -- PTI