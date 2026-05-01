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AAP govt moves Confidence Motion in Punjab Assembly

Fri, 01 May 2026
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The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday moved a Confidence Motion in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, days after seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

During the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha here, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved the Confidence Motion, asserting that AAP is strong and the party is expanding.

There are rumours that AAP will be finished and its MLAs would switch sides, and such rumours create an illusion in people's minds, CM Mann said in the House while moving the motion.

"The party is strong. From Jammu and Kashmir to Goa, the party has a presence. In J&K's Doda, we have an MLA. Our government in Punjab is running successfully. In Delhi, we are in the opposition. We have five MLAs in Gujarat, two in Goa.

"Besides, AAP has its mayors, councillors, sarpanches at various places, the party has a national presence," Mann said.

The ruling party had earlier issued a whip to all legislators to attend the one-day session.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, AAP enjoys an overwhelming majority, with 94 MLAs while 16 belong to the Congress, one Bahujan Samaj Party, three Shiromani Akali Dal, two Bharatiya Janata Party and one Independent.

On April 24, AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal -- quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals. Six of the seven MPs who quit AAP were from Punjab.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday officially accepted the merger of the MPs with the BJP, reducing the strength of Kejriwal's party in the Upper House to three.  -- PTI

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