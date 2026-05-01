Post-poll violence reported in 3 Bengal districts

16:05

At least three incidents of alleged post-poll violence were reported from West Bengal's Murshidabad, Malda and North 24 Parganas districts, police said on Friday.



In Murshidabad district, a Communist Party of India-Marxist polling agent, identified as Ruhul Amin, was allegedly attacked on Thursday night at Lochanpur within Islampur police station limits.



According to party sources, Amin was assaulted at a tea stall by a group of local leaders allegedly led by a TMC regional functionary.



Family members alleged that he had stepped out of his house at night when the incident took place.



"He was beaten up in public and threatened with death," a family member alleged, adding that he was later rescued and taken to safety.



The CPI-M claimed that police did not take action initially, despite lodging a complaint.



The party's candidate from Raninagar Assembly constituency later approached the SP, following which officers visited the spot.



Allegations have also surfaced that portions of CCTV footage from the tea stall were deleted, though there was no official confirmation.



In another incident in Malda district, a BJP mandal president, Mahananda Mondal, was allegedly attacked by suspected TMC workers on Thursday afternoon.



The incident took place in the North Balupur area of Ratua.



According to BJP leaders, Mondal was stopped on the road and assaulted with bricks.



He was later admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment.



Senior BJP leader Khagen Murmu visited him at the hospital.



Murmu alleged, "The TMC could not resort to violence during polling due to the presence of central forces. Now they are targeting our party workers. We have informed the police."



The TMC has denied the allegations, terming them baseless.



Meanwhile, police said five persons were injured, two of them seriously, in a clash between TMC and BJP workers at Dulduli Kakpara under Hingalganj police station in North 24 Parganas district.



Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, a police officer said, adding that the clash was triggered by political rivalry.



Both BJP and TMC workers sustained injuries, and one supporter from each party was among those arrested.



"Reports of scuffles and intimidation have come in from various parts of the state. We have taken note of them. Our officers have initiated probes, and those behind such incidents will be dealt with strictly," a senior police officer said.



The two-phase West Bengal assembly polls ended on Wednesday with what the election watchdog said was the state's highest-ever voter turnout of 92.84 per cent, leading to mouth-watering anticipation ahead of the announcement of results on Monday as both contenders sounded sanguine about their victory prospects. -- PTI