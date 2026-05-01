Bargi tragedy: MP govt orders probe, bans cruise boats

15:36

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered a probe into the cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam, which claimed nine lives in Jabalpur district, and banned the operation of such vessels in the state.



Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while expressing condolences to the families of the victims, said that locals who risked their lives to save others during the accident will be honoured on Independence Day for their bravery.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.



As many as nine people died, and 28 were rescued after a cruise boat overturned in the Bargi Dam, built on the Narmada River, after encountering a sudden storm on Thursday evening.



Talking to reporters outside the Lok Bhawan, the chief minister said that the tourism department will investigate the accident caused by a seasonal cyclone to prevent such incidents in the future.



Rescue teams bravely risked their lives to save several victims, he said, adding that all locals who promptly participated in the relief and rescue operations will be honoured on Independence Day.



Yadav said that Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, principal secretary Sanjay Dubey, the NDRF, SDRF, and local administration officials immediately engaged in relief and rescue operations.



"Our relief and rescue teams have safely evacuated approximately 29 people. The rescue operation is still going on, and nine bodies have been recovered from Bargi Dam so far," he said.



Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said that the state's tourism minister has issued an order banning the operation of cruise boats in the state, and has also ordered a probe.



Meanwhile, PM Modi, in a post on 'X', said, "The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected."



Modi also said that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be granted to the next of kin of each deceased person, while those injured would receive Rs 50,000. -- PTI