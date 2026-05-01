HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bargi tragedy: MP govt orders probe, bans cruise boats

Fri, 01 May 2026
Share:
15:36
image
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered a probe into the cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam, which claimed nine lives in Jabalpur district, and banned the operation of such vessels in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while expressing condolences to the families of the victims, said that locals who risked their lives to save others during the accident will be honoured on Independence Day for their bravery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

As many as nine people died, and 28 were rescued after a cruise boat overturned in the Bargi Dam, built on the Narmada River, after encountering a sudden storm on Thursday evening.

Talking to reporters outside the Lok Bhawan, the chief minister said that the tourism department will investigate the accident caused by a seasonal cyclone to prevent such incidents in the future.

Rescue teams bravely risked their lives to save several victims, he said, adding that all locals who promptly participated in the relief and rescue operations will be honoured on Independence Day.

Yadav said that Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, principal secretary Sanjay Dubey, the NDRF, SDRF, and local administration officials immediately engaged in relief and rescue operations.

"Our relief and rescue teams have safely evacuated approximately 29 people. The rescue operation is still going on, and nine bodies have been recovered from Bargi Dam so far," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said that the state's tourism minister has issued an order banning the operation of cruise boats in the state, and has also ordered a probe.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, in a post on 'X', said, "The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected."

Modi also said that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be granted to the next of kin of each deceased person, while those injured would receive Rs 50,000.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi
LIVE! HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Trump administration says US 'not at war' with Iran
Trump administration says US 'not at war' with Iran

The Trump administration maintains the US is 'not at war' with Iran, despite military engagement reaching a critical legal threshold under the War Powers Resolution, potentially leading to a confrontation with Congress.

Bargi tragedy: Mother's body found clutching her child
Bargi tragedy: Mother's body found clutching her child

A diving team recovered the body of a woman and her child embraced in the wreckage of a cruise boat that capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam, highlighting the challenging rescue conditions and the tragic loss of life.

Bargi survivor recalls last-minute rush for life jackets
Bargi survivor recalls last-minute rush for life jackets

A woman from Delhi recounts the harrowing experience of a boat capsizing at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting alleged negligence and lack of safety measures.

SC rejects hate speech case against BJP's Thakur, Verma
SC rejects hate speech case against BJP's Thakur, Verma

The Supreme Court has ruled that no cognisable offence was committed by BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma regarding alleged hate speeches during the 2020 anti-CAA protests in Delhi. The court upheld a previous decision by the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO