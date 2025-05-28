HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Will never forget my 72-hr tenure as CM: Fadnavis

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
23:40
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he would never forget his 72-hour tenure in 2019 in the top post.

"I haven't become the chief minister for the second time, but the third. I cannot forget taking the CM's post early in the morning, even if you all forget," Fadnavis said after inaugurating a coffee table book on Ahilyabai Holkar, whose 300th birth anniversary will be celebrated on May 31.

The legendary Indore queen, known for good governance and social reforms, was born at Chaundi under Jamkhed taluka of present-day Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar) in western Maharashtra.

"In my introduction, it was said that I have become the chief minister for the second time. It is not the second, but the third time," Fadnavis said.

In 2019, Fadnavis became the second CM of Maharashtra, after Vasantrao Naik, to complete the full 5-year term.

In November of that year, after the assembly polls and the break-up between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the undivided Shiv Sena, Fadnavis and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM, respectively, in an early morning ceremony in Raj Bhavan. 

However, the government lasted only three days.

Referring to the coffee table book, written and edited by senior journalist Ambarish Mishra, Fadnavis described Ahilyabai as an administrator who rebuilt monuments of Indian culture.

"Her contribution to history is invaluable. Today, we feel proud that two women officers (Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh) briefed the country about Operation Sindoor, but we must remember that Ahilyabai also formed a women's battalion in her army. She was an ideal ruler," Fadnavis said.

He said the government will purchase copies of the coffee table book and send them to the CMs of all states.

"She was an institution. We have renamed the Ahmednagar district Ahilyanagar," said Fadnavis. 

The CM said his government also plans to make a commercial film on the revered queen to ensure her life and times reach the younger generation.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will never forget my 72-hr tenure as CM: Fadnavis
LIVE! Will never forget my 72-hr tenure as CM: Fadnavis

'Gaurav Gogoi's links with Pak': Cong leader summoned
'Gaurav Gogoi's links with Pak': Cong leader summoned

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora has been summoned by Assam Police for questioning in connection with a case related to party colleague Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan. The summons comes after Bora publicly stated that...

'Said out of love': Haasan clarifies Kannada remarks
'Said out of love': Haasan clarifies Kannada remarks

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has clarified his recent remarks on Kannada, stating that they were made out of love and that "love will never apologise." His comments come amidst a furore in Karnataka over his statement that "Tamil gave...

Backed by Ankara, Baku, Sharif seeks talks with India
Backed by Ankara, Baku, Sharif seeks talks with India

Leaders of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan agreed to strengthen their ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples, as well as for regional peace and prosperity. The understanding was reached at the Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral...

Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot
Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot

A woman and her paramour in Gujarat's Patan district allegedly killed a middle-aged man and set his body on fire, dressed in the woman's clothes, to fake her own death, inspired by the Bollywood thriller "Drishyam." The police have...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD