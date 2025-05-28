HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'She was pregnant': Woman who beat biker to death gets bail

Wed, 28 May 2025
14:36
The Bombay High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to a woman in a case of road rage in which she and her husband allegedly beat a biker to death two months back, noting that she was pregnant at that time and delivered a baby earlier this month. 

A vacation bench of Justice Ashwin Bhobe, in the order passed on Tuesday, said the woman's custodial interrogation was not required. The accused woman Anam Ansari and her husband Ahmed Ansari have been booked for assaulting and murdering Omprakash Sharma in March this year in Mumbai's Vakola area.

While Anam Ansari assaulted Sharma with her slipper, helmet and hands, her husband attacked him with a concrete paver block found on the road. Sharma was taken to a hospital where he died a few days later. 

According to police, the accused couple, who were on their motorbike, got into a heated argument with the deceased after he suddenly stopped in front of their vehicle. Ahmed Ansari was arrested in the case and is in judicial custody at present. 

The woman was 30 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a sessions court in April following which she moved the high court. Her advocate Shekhar Singh argued in the HC that the woman has delivered a child and the baby is now 25 days old and hence she should be granted relief.

