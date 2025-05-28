Mining, power sector slump slows industrial output growth

18:46

Mining production contracted by 0.2 per cent as against a growth of 6.8 per cent a year ago.





Power output growth also slowed to 1 per cent in April 2025 against 10.2 per cent in the year-ago period.





As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment growth accelerated to 20.3 per cent in April 2025 from 2.8 per cent in the year-ago period.





Consumer durables (or white goods production) grew 6.4 per cent during the reporting month against a growth of 10.5 per cent in April 2024.





In April 2025, consumer non-durables output contracted 1.7 per cent compared to a decline of 2.5 per cent a year ago. -- PTI