J-K statehood talks still alive regardless of Pahalgam attack: Omar

Wed, 28 May 2025
16:08
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the April 22 Pahalgam attack has not stalled the conversation around restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and that he had raised the issue at the recent meeting of NITI Aayog governing council. 

"No, not at all. If you were to take out the formal speech that circulated in the NITI Aayog meeting, you will find a categorical mention for return of statehood in that ... which was given to the Honourable Prime Minister and all the members of the governing council of the NITI Aayog," Abdullah told reporters in this tourist resort of north Kashmir, 52 kilometres from Srinagar. 

Abdullah was responding to a question whether the Pahalgam terror attack had affected the talk about restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. "So, the conversation around statehood has not stalled. The only thing I was unwilling to do was to use the special session of the (Jammu and Kashmir) assembly to talk about statehood. But that does not mean the conversation has stopped. The conversation is ongoing," he said. 

On the revival of tourism, the chief minister, who chaired a meeting in Gulmarg, said it is the Kashmiris who should be visiting tourist places in the valley before expecting people from other parts of the country to come visiting again. 

"There should be publicity and lively activity at these places. I have asked the Education minister to start picnics for schools and colleges so that we start moving back towards normalcy," he said. -- PTI

