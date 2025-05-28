Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed: Netanyahu

21:34

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in Israeli Parliament that senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed in a recent airstrike, adding him to a list of militants eliminated since last October's Hamas attacks.





Mohammed was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.







Separately, Israeli forces launched air raids on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, destroying the last operational plane of national carrier Yemenia.





The strikes, in retaliation for Houthi missile launches toward Israel, pummelled the runway and halted flights.

No casualties have been confirmed.



