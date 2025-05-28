HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed: Netanyahu

Wed, 28 May 2025
21:34
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in Israeli Parliament that senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed in a recent airstrike, adding him to a list of militants eliminated since last October's Hamas attacks.

Mohammed was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.

Separately, Israeli forces launched air raids on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, destroying the last operational plane of national carrier Yemenia.

The strikes, in retaliation for Houthi missile launches toward Israel, pummelled the runway and halted flights.

No casualties have been confirmed.

In another incident, at least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded on Tuesday when crowds stormed a new aid distribution hub near Rafah and came under fire, Gaza's Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

The centre, run by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, was breached by thousands seeking food; Israeli troops reportedly fired warning shots.

UN officials said the clash underscored the risks of aid distribution in conflict zones.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

'Said out of love': Haasan clarifies Kannada remarks
'Said out of love': Haasan clarifies Kannada remarks

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has clarified his recent remarks on Kannada, stating that they were made out of love and that "love will never apologise." His comments come amidst a furore in Karnataka over his statement that "Tamil gave...

Gogoi's wife collected sensitive info for Pak: Sarma
Gogoi's wife collected sensitive info for Pak: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's British wife of collecting intelligence documents on behalf of the Pakistani climate lobby. Sarma claims to have documentary evidence of Gogoi and his...

Indian Military's Awesome 3
Indian Military's Awesome 3

Field Marshal Sam ManekshawField Marshal K M CariappaMarshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan SinghThe three highest-ranking military heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.They were the rarest of the rare. The bravest of the brave.

3 Indians Feared Kidnapped In Iran
3 Indians Feared Kidnapped In Iran

While the embassy did not release the names of the missing Indians, media reports cited their names as Hushanpreet Singh (from Sangrur district), Amritpal Singh (from Hoshiarpur district) and Jaspal Singh (from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar...

