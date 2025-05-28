Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in Israeli Parliament that senior Hamas leader Mohammed
Sinwar was killed in a recent airstrike, adding him to a list of
militants eliminated since last October's Hamas attacks.
Mohammed was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.
Separately, Israeli forces launched air raids on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, destroying the last operational plane of national carrier Yemenia.
The strikes, in retaliation for Houthi missile launches toward Israel, pummelled the runway and halted flights.
No casualties have been confirmed.
In another incident, at least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded on
Tuesday when crowds stormed a new aid distribution hub near Rafah and
came under fire, Gaza's Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
The
centre, run by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,
was breached by thousands seeking food; Israeli troops reportedly fired
warning shots.
UN officials said the clash underscored the risks of aid distribution in conflict zones. -- Agencies