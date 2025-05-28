HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
GN Azad hospitalised amid all-party delegation visit

Wed, 28 May 2025
08:30
Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of an all-party delegation to the Gulf region, has been admitted to a hospital and is now under medical supervision, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said on Tuesday.
 
"Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures," Panda, who is leading the delegation, said in a post on X. 
 
It was not immediately known where and in which hospital the 76-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had been admitted.
 
Taking to X, he said, "Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God's grace I'm doing fine and recovering well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and prayers it truly means a lot!"
 
Panda and Azad are part of one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. 
 
The delegation visited Bahrain from May 23 and Kuwait from May 25, with Azad taking part in meetings with leaders in both nations.
 
Azad's contributions to the meetings in the two countries were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, Panda said. 
"We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria," said Panda, who arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday along with the delegation.

Apart from Azad and Panda, the group includes Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma (all BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Satnam Sandhu (nominated), and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. -- PTI

