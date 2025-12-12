HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahmedabad hotel fire: 35 rescued, no casualties

Fri, 12 December 2025
Image only for representation
UPDATE: At least 35 people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel located in a commercial complex in Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

The blaze started at around 3 pm at Hotel Citizen Inn, located on the second floor of the Parishram Elegance commercial complex off Science City Road in the Sola area, said Thaltej Fire Station Officer Pravinsinh Solanki.

The flames were brought under control within an hour, he said.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) deployed eight to nine fire tenders to the site.

Firefighters rescued at least 35 people from the building by breaking window panes and using ladders, said the officer.

No casualties were reported in the blaze whose cause was under investigation, said Solanki.

Preliminary information suggests the fire originated in the hotel's pantry, where a refrigerator, gas stove and a cylinder were kept, he said.

Hotel manager Anil Patel, a resident of Rajasthan, allegedly fled the scene after the fire, the officials added.   -- PTI

