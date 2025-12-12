HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo cancels 160 flights at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

Fri, 12 December 2025
18:32
IndiGo on Friday cancelled around 160 flights from two key airports, Delhi and Bengaluru, on Friday amid the on-going disruptions at the airline, sources said.

On Thursday, the airline had cancelled over 200 flights from these two airports.

"IndiGo has cancelled 159 flights on Friday from Delhi and Bengaluru," sources said.

While the cancellations at Delhi were 105, 52 departures and 53 arrivals, the cancellations at Bengaluru airport stood at 54 - 31 arrivals and 23 departures, sources said.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras appeared for the second time before the DGCA appointed four-members probe panel on Friday.

As part of its probe, the panel will identify the root causes of widespread operational disruptions at the leading domestic carrier.

The mandate of the panel comprising Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal, includes assessing manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline's preparedness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots, which came into effect from November 1 this year.

In a related development, the DGCA on Friday sacked four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) over operational disruptions at the Gurugram-headquartered airlines.   -- PTI

