Sofiya slur: SC orders SIT probe against BJP minister

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah





The SC also constituted an SIT of 3 senior IPS officers to probe the FIR against Vijay Shah, and directs the MP DGP to form SIT headed by IG rank officer by 10 am Tuesday.





The SC says SIT will have one woman SP rank officer, and the first status report to be filed by May 28.





The SC also questioned the MP minister's apology, and asked if it was "crocodile tears" to wriggle out of legal proceedings. Entire nation in shame due to your statement, the SC tells Vijay Shah.





"We saw your videos, you were on verge of using filthy language," the court told the MP minister.





"Being a public representative you should use every single word sensibly," SC told Vijay Shah.

The Supreme Court on Monday chided MP Minister Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi, says he should be sensitive before making crass comments.