HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sofiya slur: SC orders SIT probe against BJP minister

Mon, 19 May 2025
Share:
13:48
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah
Just In: The Supreme Court on Monday chided MP Minister Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi, says he should be sensitive before making crass comments. 

The SC also constituted an SIT of 3 senior IPS officers to probe the FIR against Vijay Shah, and directs the MP DGP to form SIT headed by IG rank officer by 10 am Tuesday.  

The SC says SIT will have one woman SP rank officer, and the first status report to be filed by May 28.  

The SC also questioned the MP minister's apology, and asked if it was "crocodile tears" to wriggle out of legal proceedings. Entire nation in shame due to your statement, the SC tells Vijay Shah. 

"We saw your videos, you were on verge of using filthy language," the court told the MP minister. 

"Being a public representative you should use every single word sensibly," SC told Vijay Shah.   

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't be intimidated: Embassy to Pak protest in Lisbon
LIVE! Won't be intimidated: Embassy to Pak protest in Lisbon

Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT

"The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos , you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country...

Did TMC opt out of Op Sindoor delegation? Mamata says...
Did TMC opt out of Op Sindoor delegation? Mamata says...

'We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre'

10-km traffic jam in B'galuru as 100 mm rains create chaos
10-km traffic jam in B'galuru as 100 mm rains create chaos

Heavy overnight rains severely affected parts of the city on Monday, leading to water-logged roads, inundated residential areas and traffic pile-up, as the city braces for more spells in the coming days.

Why Asim Munir Wanted War
Why Asim Munir Wanted War

The launch of the first-ever direct train service from Delhi to Kashmir would be a big turning point in the Valley's mood and its integration with India.He had to thwart it at any cost, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD