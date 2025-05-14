Missing soldier booked for Pahalgam inside job remark

21:45

The terror attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir/ANI Photo





The soldier, Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, is a sepoy of 29 Rashtriya Rifles and a resident of the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to police.





"The missing report... was lodged on 11.03. 2025. (It) has been converted into an FIR after a video showing him surfaced on social media," a police official said.





In the video, Sofi claims that he is aware of "each and everything and how fake encounters are being done."





"Indian government, RAW, IB and Army were involved in the Pahalgam attack. I wanted to stay silent, but my conscience does not allow me to remain silent anymore," says the soldier in the video.





The soldier also mentions that his parents had committed a mistake by making him join the armed forces.





The police official said the video, verified by Sofi's father and uncle, prompted the registration of FIR No. 75/2025 under Sections 197(d), 152 BNS at Police Station Ganderbal. -- PTI

