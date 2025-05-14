HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Missing soldier booked for Pahalgam inside job remark

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
21:45
The terror attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir/ANI Photo
The terror attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir/ANI Photo
An FIR was registered on Wednesday against a missing soldier after a video appeared on social media in which he had claimed that the Pahalgam terror attack was an "inside job". 

The soldier, Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, is a sepoy of 29 Rashtriya Rifles and a resident of the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to police. 

"The missing report... was lodged on 11.03. 2025. (It) has been converted into an FIR after a video showing him surfaced on social media," a police official said. 

In the video, Sofi claims that he is aware of "each and everything and how fake encounters are being done." 

"Indian government, RAW, IB and Army were involved in the Pahalgam attack. I wanted to stay silent, but my conscience does not allow me to remain silent anymore," says the soldier in the video. 

The soldier also mentions that his parents had committed a mistake by making him join the armed forces. 

The police official said the video, verified by Sofi's father and uncle, prompted the registration of FIR No. 75/2025 under Sections 197(d), 152 BNS at Police Station Ganderbal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan
Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan

In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.

LIVE! Pahalgam: Indian team to meet UNSC sanctions panel
LIVE! Pahalgam: Indian team to meet UNSC sanctions panel

HC orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi
HC orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeted at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'

'They thought nobody would hit Bahawalpur and Muridke because they have nuclear weapons.''They used to think India cannot touch our military targets because we are a nuclear weapons country.''After Operation Sindoor we have called their...

Military ops against India designed by Nawaz: Pak minister
Military ops against India designed by Nawaz: Pak minister

A senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday claimed that the military operation against India was designed under the supervision of the party president Nawaz Sharif.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD