HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NHIT Raises Record Rs 18,380 Cr

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
16:05
Representational image
Representational image
National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the infrastructure investment trust (InvITs) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has completed the largest highway sector monetisation round, raising Rs 18,380 crore, the ministry of road transport and highways said on Wednesday.

"With completion of this round, the total realised value across the four rounds stands at over Rs 46,000 crore. In this round, NHIT has successfully raised Rs 8,340 crore in unit capital from marquee domestic and international investors along with Rs 10,040 crore in debt from domestic lenders," the ministry said.

The national highways part of the transaction are the Anakapalle- Narsannapeta, Gundugolanu-Kovvuru and Chittoor-Mallavaram stretches in Andhra Pradesh, the Bareilly-Sitapur and Muzaffarnagar-Haridwar stretches in Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, the Gandhidham-Mundra stretch in Gujarat and the Raipur-Bilaspur stretch in Chhattisgarh, at a concession value of Rs 17,738 crore (including a premium of Rs 97 crore).

Also, marking its first foray into InvITs, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation made an investment of Rs 2,035 crore in the latest round, the ministry said.

Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman shot dead during liquor party at MP house
LIVE! Woman shot dead during liquor party at MP house

Putin to visit India, dates being worked out
Putin to visit India, dates being worked out

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. The visit is currently being prepared, though the dates have not yet been...

Rana Sanga remark: Attacked SP MP refuses to aplogise
Rana Sanga remark: Attacked SP MP refuses to aplogise

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Thursday said he will not apologise for his remarks on Rana Sanga because one cannot deny history.

1 In 5 Super Rich Indians Plans To Move Abroad
1 In 5 Super Rich Indians Plans To Move Abroad

These super-rich Indians intend to reside in their chosen host country permanently while retaining their Indian citizenship.

Empuraan Review
Empuraan Review

L2: Empuraan is an ambitious sequel that is bigger, bolder and timid in equal measure, observes Arjun Menon.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD