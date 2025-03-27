NHIT Raises Record Rs 18,380 Cr

16:05

"With completion of this round, the total realised value across the four rounds stands at over Rs 46,000 crore. In this round, NHIT has successfully raised Rs 8,340 crore in unit capital from marquee domestic and international investors along with Rs 10,040 crore in debt from domestic lenders," the ministry said.





The national highways part of the transaction are the Anakapalle- Narsannapeta, Gundugolanu-Kovvuru and Chittoor-Mallavaram stretches in Andhra Pradesh, the Bareilly-Sitapur and Muzaffarnagar-Haridwar stretches in Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, the Gandhidham-Mundra stretch in Gujarat and the Raipur-Bilaspur stretch in Chhattisgarh, at a concession value of Rs 17,738 crore (including a premium of Rs 97 crore).







Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard Also, marking its first foray into InvITs, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation made an investment of Rs 2,035 crore in the latest round, the ministry said.

National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the infrastructure investment trust (InvITs) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has completed the largest highway sector monetisation round, raising Rs 18,380 crore, the ministry of road transport and highways said on Wednesday.