Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer thanks CBI for closing Sushant case

Sun, 23 March 2025
09:03
Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Saturday welcomed the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case," he said in a statement.

The CBI has submitted its findings before a special court here which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, officials said.

The central agency had taken over the probe from the Bihar police which had registered an abetment of suicide case on a complaint filed in Patna by the actor's father K K Singh.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, forensic specialists at AIIMS had dismissed the claims of 'poisoning and strangling' made in the case.

The CBI had recorded the statements of Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, and others in his close circle, and collected the actor's medical records.

In his statement, Maneshinde said that the amount of 'false narrative in the social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for'.

"Due to the pandemic, everyone was glued to the television and social media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities," the statement said.

He pointed out that 'Rhea Chakraborty had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days' before being released on bail.

The actor and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, along with several other accused, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-related probe linked to Rajput's death.

Rajput (34) was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. 

In his complaint to the Bihar police, Rajput's father had alleged that Chakraborty, along with her family members, misappropriated his son's money, a charge denied by her in television interviews.  -- PTI

