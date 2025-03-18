At least 44 killed in new Israeli strikes on Gaza

07:54

Israel initiated these strikes, targeting Hamas, and claimed it was their most intense assault since the January ceasefire.





Prime Minister Netanyahu attributed the renewed attacks to stalled negotiations regarding the ceasefire's extension. His office stated that Hamas's refusal to release hostages and their rejection of mediation efforts prompted the action.





It remains unclear whether this operation is a temporary pressure tactic or a full resumption of the 17-month conflict.





A Hamas official condemned the Israeli attacks, calling on the international community to intervene and prevent further violence against Gazan civilians.





Explosions were reported throughout Gaza, and ambulances responded to Al Aqsa Hospital.





The attack comes two months after a temporary ceasefire, during which Hamas released around three dozen hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.





However, talks for a second phase, aimed at releasing the remaining 60 hostages and ending the war, have failed.





Netanyahu had previously threatened to restart the war and recently blocked food and aid deliveries to Gaza as a pressure tactic against Hamas.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza early on Tuesday resulted in at least 44 deaths, according to Gaza's health ministry.