'Why did Rahul, Priyanka skip Maha Kumbh?'

Tue, 18 March 2025
16:55
In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Mahakumbh during his address in Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal questioned the absence of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the religious gathering.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "This is a message for the whole world. Today, the Prime Minister spoke about Mahakumbh. Mahakumbh showcased the power of unity. 66 crore people of the country attended the Mahakumbh, why did Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not attend it? They should answer this." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chadar was not burnt: VHP on Nagpur violence
LIVE! Chadar was not burnt: VHP on Nagpur violence

At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza
At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

It reignited...: Fadnavis links Nagpur violence to 'Chhaava'
It reignited...: Fadnavis links Nagpur violence to 'Chhaava'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the violence in Nagpur a premeditated conspiracy and said the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments. The violence erupted on Monday after a protest against Mughal...

Uproar in LS as Oppn protests over Modi's Kumbh statement
Uproar in LS as Oppn protests over Modi's Kumbh statement

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday due to noisy protests by the opposition, who demanded answers regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Mahakumbh. Opposition members protested after PM Modi's statement...

Karnataka tables bill for Muslim quota in public contracts
Karnataka tables bill for Muslim quota in public contracts

The Karnataka government has tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts. The Bill aims to address unemployment among backward classes and promote their participation in...

