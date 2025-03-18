'Why did Rahul, Priyanka skip Maha Kumbh?'

16:55





Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "This is a message for the whole world. Today, the Prime Minister spoke about Mahakumbh. Mahakumbh showcased the power of unity. 66 crore people of the country attended the Mahakumbh, why did Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not attend it? They should answer this." -- ANI

In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Mahakumbh during his address in Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal questioned the absence of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the religious gathering.