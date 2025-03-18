HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Chhaava film reignited people's emotions: Fadnavis

Tue, 18 March 2025
15:12
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the violence in Nagpur appears to be premeditated and the mob had targeted specific houses, and stated that the film "Chhaava" reignited people's emotions against Aurangzeb. 

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis said the Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Chhaava", based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, brought before the people the true history of the Maratha king. Chhatrapati Sambhaji, son of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was tortured and killed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. 

"After that (the movie), people's emotions have been reignited. The anger against Aurangzeb is being exhibited in a big way," he said. 

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on Monday triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised. Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said 33 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in the violence, and one of the senior officials was attacked with an axe. Those who have attacked the police will not be spared, he said.

He said, "The mob targeted specific houses and establishments. It (the attack) appears to be premeditated." "There appears to be a pre-planned pattern of some people. Action will certainly be taken against them, and whoever has attacked police personnel will not be spared. Normalcy is being restored," Fadnavis said.



