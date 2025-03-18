HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No data on Maha Kumbh dead, injured: Govt in Parl

Tue, 18 March 2025
16:09
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that asked about the number of persons killed and injured during the recent Maha Kumbh Stampede, said that "No such data is maintained centrally." 

MoS Nityanand Rai said that 'Public Order' and 'Police' are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. Organization of religious congregations, crowd management, provision of amenities to devotees, prevention of any type of disaster during the congregation, etc., are closely linked to 'Public Order', which is a state subject. 

"Conducting any type of enquiry into any type of disasters that occurred in a State, including stampedes and provision of financial assistance to families of deceased devotees and injured persons, also comes under the purview of the concerned State Governments. State Governments are competent in dealing with such situations. No such data is maintained centrally." he added.

MoS Home further added that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had circulated detailed guidelines on the management of crowds at events and venues of mass gatherings. 

The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) also issues guidelines on crowd control. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all States/Union Territories advising them to use these templates to prepare their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the management of crowds and devise a checklist for appropriate authorities. 30 people reportedly lost their lives at the stampede that occurred on the occasion of the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on January 29.

