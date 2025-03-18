HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Couldn't stop from writing to you: PM to Suni Williams

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
14:57
The letter
The letter
Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is scheduled to return to Earth early on Wednesday after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station, and invited her to visit India. 

The letter, written on March 1 and sent through former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, was shared on X by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. "Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission," Modi said in the letter. "After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters," the prime minister said. 

Modi recalled meeting Williams and her late father Deepak Pandya during his 2016 visit to the US. He said he had met Massimino at a programme in New Delhi and Williams' name came up during the conversation. 

"During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you," he said. The prime minister said he enquired about Williams' wellbeing while meeting President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden during his visits to the US. He said 1.4 billion Indians had always taken great pride in Williams achievements. "Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance." Modi said Williams' mother Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting her return and he was sure that "Deepakbhai's" blessings were with her as well. The prime minister also sent his warm regards to Williams' husband Michael Williams. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chhaava film reignited people's emotions: Fadnavis
LIVE! Chhaava film reignited people's emotions: Fadnavis

Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence 'premeditated, targeted'
Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence 'premeditated, targeted'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the violence in Nagpur a premeditated conspiracy and said the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments. The violence erupted on Monday after a protest against Mughal...

Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India
Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, inviting her to visit India after her return from a nine-month stay at the International Space Station. In his letter, Modi expressed pride in Williams'...

Democratic country mustn't...: SC on rising bail rejections
Democratic country mustn't...: SC on rising bail rejections

"It is shocking that the Supreme Court is adjudicating bail pleas in cases that should be disposed of at the trial court level. The system is being burdened unnecessarily," Justice Oka said while hearing a bail plea.

Pak woman Seema Haider, Indian husband welcome baby
Pak woman Seema Haider, Indian husband welcome baby

Haider gave birth to the girl at a private hospital in Greater Noida at 4 am, and both the mother and the child are safe, the couple's lawyer A P Singh said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD