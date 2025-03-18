HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex jumps over 1,000 points, reclaims 75k-mark

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
16:25
image
The BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped 1,131 points to revisit the 75,000 level on Tuesday and the NSE Nifty surged 1.45 per cent powered by widespread buying amid a bullish trend in global equities. Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,131.31 points or 1.53 per cent to settle at 75,301.26. During the day, it soared 1,215.81 points or 1.63 per cent to 75,385.76. The NSE Nifty surged 325.55 points or 1.45 per cent to 22,834.30. From the Sensex pack, Zomato jumped over 7 per cent. ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers. However, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chadar was not burnt: VHP on Nagpur violence
LIVE! Chadar was not burnt: VHP on Nagpur violence

At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza
At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

It reignited...: Fadnavis links Nagpur violence to 'Chhaava'
It reignited...: Fadnavis links Nagpur violence to 'Chhaava'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the violence in Nagpur a premeditated conspiracy and said the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments. The violence erupted on Monday after a protest against Mughal...

Uproar in LS as Oppn protests over Modi's Kumbh statement
Uproar in LS as Oppn protests over Modi's Kumbh statement

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday due to noisy protests by the opposition, who demanded answers regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Mahakumbh. Opposition members protested after PM Modi's statement...

Karnataka tables bill for Muslim quota in public contracts
Karnataka tables bill for Muslim quota in public contracts

The Karnataka government has tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts. The Bill aims to address unemployment among backward classes and promote their participation in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD