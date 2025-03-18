Sensex jumps over 1,000 points, reclaims 75k-mark

16:25

The BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped 1,131 points to revisit the 75,000 level on Tuesday and the NSE Nifty surged 1.45 per cent powered by widespread buying amid a bullish trend in global equities. Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,131.31 points or 1.53 per cent to settle at 75,301.26. During the day, it soared 1,215.81 points or 1.63 per cent to 75,385.76. The NSE Nifty surged 325.55 points or 1.45 per cent to 22,834.30. From the Sensex pack, Zomato jumped over 7 per cent. ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers. However, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries were the laggards.